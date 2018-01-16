Whittaker, Ernie Gene

Ernie Gene Whittaker, age 84, went to be home with the Lord on Jan. 12, 2018.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Frances Whittaker; children, Debbie (Ivey) Barber, Beverly Stevens, Rochelle (Michael) McElhiney, Rhonda Whittaker, Bobby (Cindy) Whittaker, Chuck (Susan) Dillon, and Elaina Ryan; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Maxie McCowan, Brenda Rippetoe and Patricia Bates.
Ernie was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Mt. Juliet. He loved antique trucks, old cars, playing golf, southern gospel music, his church family and his children. Ernie was very patriotic and served his country with pride.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Jan. 15 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment followed in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make contributions to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
