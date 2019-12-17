Whittle, Della Taylor

Della Taylor Whittle, age 72 of Hermitage, died Dec. 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Forrest and Marjorie Taylor. Della was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Rufus Edward Whittle, and siblings, Ann Evans, Mary Knight, Carroll Taylor and Bud Taylor and son-in-law, Donnie Johnson.

She is survived by: Children – Dwayne (Laurie) Whittle and Lisa Johnson; Grandchildren – Justin Whittle, Chase Johnson, Brittney Whittle, Kaitlyn Whittle, Samantha Johnson and Jared Whittle; Great-grandchildren – Jaxson Whittle, Jasen Whittle, Van Marlin, Ava Warren and Madison Marlin; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com