Whittle, James Darrin “J.D.”, age 51 of Murfreesboro, died Jan. 15, 2018. J.D. attended the Laos Temple. He was a 1984 graduate of Dupont High School. He was employed by Johnson Controls and was a former employee of Nissan. J.D. was an outdoorsman and an avid Florida State Football fan.
He is survived by: Wife of 10 years – Toune Whittle; Mother – Bessie (Jose Colloca) Whittle; Father – James A. Whittle; Daughters – Ashley Nicole Whittle (Fred) Rogers and Kelley Whittle; Step-daughters – Jenny Phimavong and Jessie Phimavong; Brother – Tim Whittle; Nephew – Ty Whittle; Niece – Amber Buchanan.
Funeral services were conducted Jan. 19, 2018 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
