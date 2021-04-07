WILLIAMS, Doris A.

Doris Williams passed away on March 29 at age 68.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Jason Harlin and Brother James Stophel, was Thursday, April 1, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon and was followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers: Del Smith, Chuck Hicks, Richard Beadle, Connor Burger, Jamie Disney, John Gravely, and Dustin Shorter. Honorary Pallbearers: Retirees of Bridgestone and 231 Car Sales employees. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home Wednesday and Thursday until the service.

Doris A. Williams was born in Lebanon to Lois Tarpley and Sam Williams.

He is survived by: wife of 45 years, Pat Williams, daughters Lora (Jason) Harlin and Sara (Connor) Burger, grandchildren Morgan Harlin and Kaylee Harlin, brothers Bill Williams and George (Henrietta) Williams, numerous nieces and nephews, and grand dogs Nellie and Nala.

Williams is preceded in death by parents Lois and Sam Williams, and brothers Sam A. Williams, Paul Williams, John Williams, Merlin Williams, Bob Williams, Fred Williams, and Terry Williams.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to #BabyBurger in his honor. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.