WILLIAMS, Eric Keith

Eric Keith Williams, 56, Mt. Juliet, passed away Wednesday, March 30.

He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family and playing with his grandson, Rowen, very much and was so excited for the arrival of his granddaughter, Andersyn, in May. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Williams and sister, Melissa Brown.

He is survived by: Wife, Teresa O’Brien Williams; daughters, Erica (Jeremiah) Vivio and Tara Williams; mother, Jean Williams; sister, Lori Williams; grandchildren, Rowen and Andersyn Vivio.

Family and friends will gather at Bond Memorial Chapel from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 27 to celebrate Eric’s life. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.