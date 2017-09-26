Williams, Gladys Jean

Jean Williams passed away on September 20, 2017 at age 83. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Reverend Danny Sellars, was 2 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Jones Hill Cemetery followed the service.

Pallbearers: Jody Bowman, Jeff Bowman, Brett Bowman, Scott Granstaff, Randy Trammel, and Phillip Tomerlin. Honorary Pallbearers: Buddy Granstaff and Terry Ashe.

Mrs. Williams retired from Texas Boot and Cracker Barrell. She was a member of the Church of Christ, a devoted mother and sister, and a homemaker who loved spending time with her grandkids. She is survived by her children Dianna Welty (Kevin) and Larry Bowman (Regina); sister Linda Granstaff (Buddy); grandchildren Jody Bowman (Samantha), Jeff Bowman (Beth), Billy Keith, and Melissa Keith; great-grandchildren Brett Bowman, Brianna Bowman, Ty Bowman, and Dylan Bowman; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by husband George Williams, son Ray Keith, parents Walter Lee and Robbie Inez Griffin Gannon, brothers Henry Earl Gannon and Carl Ray Gannon, and 2 brothers and 3 sisters who passed in infancy.

