WILLIAMSON, Duane Clarence

Duane Clarence Williamson, 61, Watertown, died Monday evening, Sept. 20 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hos-pital in Lebanon.

Born June 18, 1960 in Kennett, Mo., he was the son of the late Walter Williamson and Peggy Jones Wil-liamson.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Johnson Williamson of Watertown; children, Christopher Williamson of Watertown, Gregory (Maggie) Williamson of Lebanon, Jesse Lee (Ashley) Williamson of Alexandria, Alexandria (Michael) Bryant of Smithville, Cody Williamson and Antonia Williamson both of Lebanon; grandchildren, Haley, Katie, Raelynn, Averie, Blakely, Hunter and Maverick; his mother, Peg-gy Williamson of Mt. Juliet; sister, Tracey Danter of Mt. Juliet; nieces, Angela and Tina Jaramillo.

Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 24, at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Robinson and Tommy Denson officiating. Visitation was Thursday and until service time Friday. Interment at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101

