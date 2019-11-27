Wilson Central students to walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

(Pictured left to right) Emma Hicks, Stella Collins, Chloe Meisner will be performing with a large group in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. | Photo submitted

Four local students are getting ready to represent Middle Tennessee on the national stage.

Stella Collins, Chloe Meisner and Emma Hicks will march and cheer in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The three girls are freshmen at Wilson Central High School. They submitted an audition video back in February in order to get picked for the parade.

They left for NYC Saturday morning for a week full of practices and sightseeing prior to parade day.

“We’re just so grateful and excited to have this opportunity to be able to travel to New York and perform in the iconic Macy’s Day Parade,” said the young ladies. “None of us have been to New York before and we’re all excited to be able to visit Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, as well as see a Broadway play and The Rockettes while we are there.”

Meredith Williams (not pictured) will also be marching with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. This is her second consecutive year marching in the parade.

The parade is on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at 8 a.m. local time.