Wilson County Archives receives development grant

State Senator Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) and Representatives Clark Boyd (R-Lebanon) and Susan Lynn (R-Mt. Juliet) were recently informed by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett that the Wilson County Archives will receive an Archives Development Grant. The $1,500 grant will be used for archival folders and archival boxes.

“This is good news for our Wilson County Archives,” said Senator Pody. “Many area citizens utilize the archives to research their heritage and look at the historical identity of our communities. The next generations won’t know the history of the county unless we preserve it. These funds help in that effort. I congratulate our local officials for their work on helping secure these funds and was happy to support their application.”

“The preservation of our county’s proud history is an important cause, and I am pleased to have supported efforts to secure these grant dollars,” added Rep. Lynn. “I want to thank Secretary Hargett for investing in our community, and I know this funding will provide important resources that will greatly benefit the Wilson County Archives.”

“I appreciate Secretary Hargett and his staff for their investment in our community and our local archives,” said Rep. Boyd. “This funding will help us better protect our important historical information and improve access to it so our citizens will always be able to learn about the important events that shaped the rich narrative of Wilson County.”