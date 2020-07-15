Wilson County community leaders join forces in new initiative

As many area businesses fight to survive the impact of continued coronavirus outbreaks, a new campaign uniting Wilson County’s chambers and community banks has hopes of boosting commerce and support for local merchants.

A campaign called TennCommUNITY, which begins July 17, is designed to help with recovery by strengthening businesses and the economy at the local level. Driven by a partnership among the Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown chambers and eight local community banks, the campaign will have an online base at tenncommunity.com. Its mission includes providing advertising and marketing efforts for local businesses, contributed by the network of partners.

“Our small businesses are the heartbeat of each city in Wilson County. As your Chamber, we are asking our communities to support their businesses — all day, every day. They have given us the quality of life that makes Wilson County such a wonderful place to live, work and play,” said Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President Melanie Minter. “Thank you to the community banks in their unified effort to make this initiative possible. We love and appreciate all local businesses in Wilson County. Together we will rise and be stronger than ever.”

The Mt Juliet Chamber is proud to support the TennCommUNITY initiative in support of local businesses.

“These are extraordinarily challenging times for our businesses,” said Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hinesley. “As a community, we often ask our small businesses to support our volunteer and fundraising efforts. By shopping local, TennCommUNITY is a chance to show our support for all they have done for our communities. Now more than ever, please shop local.”

Watertown is also part of the movement.

“Small businesses are so much more than just a place for goods and services, they are places where relationships are developed and friends are made,” said Becky Dungy, president of Watertown Chamber of Commerce. “As Chamber President and a small business owner of a flower shop, I see people at their worse and best. Many times I feel like I need a degree in psychology to help, but my helping comes from the services I provide on a personal level. These relationships and bonds that we develop sustain small businesses. I receive referrals and repeat customers through these relationships. Without the support of their customers, small businesses would not exist. Please share our enthusiasm as we kick off this initiative to keep the American spirit alive. Shopping local businesses is a way to support the lifestyle we all appreciate.”

The TennCommUNITY campaign will continue through the end of 2020. The local banks that have signed on as support partners are Bank of Tennessee, CedarStone Bank, F&M Bank, First Freedom Bank, Liberty State Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Southern Bank of Tennessee and Wilson Bank & Trust.