Wilson County declared State of Emergency, masks encouraged in public

Mayor Randall Hutto declared a State of Emergency for Wilson County, effective June 24, 2020, after an increase in COVID-19 cases. In addition, the county now strongly encourages people to wear masks in public.

The Mayor’s office said Wilson County has tracked COVID-19 data since it became available in April to see how the virus has spread or been contained through periods of staying in place and since re-opening in late May. The office follows the data every day to see how the pandemic is affecting the county.

On June 1, the 14-day average daily number of new cases was 6.9. On June 23, the number was 11.4 and has gone up for seven days in a row. There were a total of eight deaths from COVID-19 in Wilson County from May 12 through June 5 — 25 days in a row with no increase. The death toll increased from June 9-23 to 15 people. The Mayor’s office said this recent steady increase is a cause for concern and is why Mayor Hutto declared the State of Emergency.

“We want people to stay safe as they resume activities,” said Mayor Hutto.

Following inquiries about the county’s previous decision to require masks, the Mayor’s office released a statement Wednesday saying they do not have the authority to require anyone to wear a mask nor will anyone be arrested for not wearing a mask.

“We strongly encourage people to wear masks because of the increase in number of COVID-19 cases and rise in deaths in Wilson County,” the Mayor’s office said in the statement.



Masks are available at the Wilson County Health Department, located at 927 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN 37087. They have a good supply to hand out at the testing lines, and they have distributed masks to other community partners. The Health Department can be reached at (615) 444-5325 and they are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Mayor’s office will continue to reinforce the need for precautionary measures to stay safe as people go about their daily lives. They will continue to provide information to help people make decisions to stay safe.

Visit the county government website www.wilsoncountytn.gov for COVID-19 updates, data dashboards, and resources.

*This post has been updated to show the county strongly encourages masks be worn in public. A previous statement from the Mayor’s office said masks were required.