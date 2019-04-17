Wilson County Election Commissioners sworn in

The five Wilson County Election Commissioners were sworn in by General Sessions Judge Ensley Hagan at their regular meeting on April 9. All five Commissioners, Sherrie Orange, Ronnie Kelley, Don Simpson and John Pope were reappointed by the State Election Commission. Terry Muncher was also appointed, replacing retiring commissioner Jan Spray. The Commission organized after being sworn in, electing Sherrie Orange as chairman and Ronnie Kelley as secretary.

Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties has a five-member election commission that is appointed by members of the Tennessee State Election Commission for two-year terms. There are seven State Election Commissioners representing the three grand divisions of Tennessee. The State Election Commission is the only state commission that is elected by the General Assembly.

The Wilson County Election Commission meets monthly at the commission office at 203 East Main St. in Lebanon. With more than 82,000 eligible voters, a number that increases monthly, meeting the demands of the growing county are a challenge for the election commission.

The Wilson County Election Commission has consistently supported innovative election administration initiatives. Wilson County was one of the first in the nation to implement a voting system that streamlines the voting process while providing voters with the confidence of a paper trail.

“We are fortunate to have five Election Commissioners, representing both the Republican and Democratic parties, that are dedicated to providing Wilson County voters with fair elections and the best voting experience possible,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections. “Their leadership supports election administration that is accurate and efficient for the voters, poll officials and taxpayers.”

Election registration and administration are governed by state and federal law. To stay abreast of current laws, commissioners have opportunities throughout the year to participate in educational events sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Election Officials.

They also attend an annual law seminar conducted by the Tennessee Coordinator of Elections. In these seminars, election laws and their implementation are discussed and new laws passed by the most recent General Assembly session are presented.