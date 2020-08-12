Wilson County Election Results

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, residents across Wilson County and Tennessee made their votes count on the Aug. 6 Election Day.

Voter turnout for Wilson County was nearly 28%, with just under 25,000 ballots cast in the Republican and Democratic Federal and State Primaries and County General Election.

Four seats on the Wilson County School Board were on the ballot. Carrie Hartzog Pfeiffer defeated incumbent Wayne McNeese for Zone 1 seat, Jonathan White was elected to Zone 3, Larry Tomlinson was reelected to his Zone 5 seat, and Jamie Diana Farough beat incumbent Chad Karl for Zone 7.

Rep. Clark Boyd (R- 46) and Rep. Susan Lynn (R-57) both ran unopposed in the primaries for state House of Representatives.

Michael Collins won the Circuit Court Judge District 15 seat, defeating Branden Bellar with 60% of the vote.

Incumbent Republican John Rose and Democrat Christopher Martin Finley each won their primary and will face off for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in November.

The U.S. Senate candidates for the November election are Republican nominee Bill Hagerty and Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw.