Wilson County Expo Center receives new name

The Wilson County Exposition Center has been renamed Farm Bureau Exposition Center after Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation and Wilson County agreed upon a $225,000 naming rights sponsorship of the center. The name change, which was effective Aug. 1, 2020, comes after a nearly five-year search for sponsorship of the municipally-owned facility.

Farm Bureau will pay Wilson County $45,000 per year through 2024 for the naming rights of the facility.

The stellar reputation of James E. Ward Agricultural and Community Center, home of the Exposition Center, combined with Wilson County’s ongoing support of agriculture, education, and community involvement encouraged the partnership with the like-minded federation.

Farm Bureau’s vision, “Working together to build strong agricultural communities,” is infused in the Exposition Center’s message and resonates with the values rooted in the community.

The federation is responsible for all signage, subject to Wilson County’s approval, which will coin the facility as Wilson County’s Voice of Agriculture.

The purchase of the 104-acre Baddour Estate in 1974 initiated the development of Wilson County’s agriculture center, named after James E. Ward, the county’s extension agent. Ward’s passion and community-oriented leadership enriched agriculture in this area.

The agriculture center and adjoined fairgrounds expanded again in 2016 after the Wilson County Commission voted in favor of building the state-of-the-art Exposition Center.

The 79,000-square-foot facility is a landmark — on the same grounds as the nationally acclaimed Wilson County Fair, Tennessee’s largest county fair.

Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation is a voluntary organization and voice of agricultural producers at all levels that began in 1921.

Farm Bureau Exposition Center, previously known as Wilson County Exposition Center, accommodates events of any size with 45,000 square feet of exhibit space, a versatile 7,000- square-foot carpeted meeting space, state-of-the-art technology and convenient amenities.

The facility is a public resource and economic player strongly rooted in Tennessee’s agriculture, education, and community involvement.