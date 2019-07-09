Wilson County Expo Center to host alpaca yoga class

The Alpaca Owners Association is offering a free hour-long yoga class with a group of friendly and beautiful alpacas at the Natural Fiber Extravaganza sponsored by The Artisan Fiber Mill Network. The classes will take place in the backyard area of the Wilson County Exposition Center on the following days and times:

Friday, July 19, from 9-10 a.m.

Saturday, July 20, from 9-10 a.m.

Saturday, July 20, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Yoga instructor Sheri Link will lead the class which is open to participants of all ages and yoga levels. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

A Yogi for eight years, Sheri leads a monthly class at Feathers and Friends Alpaca Farm in Franklin, Kentucky. She teaches hatha yoga at Byrum Porter in Orlinda, Tennessee, and at her studio, Mind, Booty and Soul Fitness in Franklin, Kentucky. Additionally, Sheri leads yoga classes at various events through Free Spirit Gypsy Heart Yoga, the wandering Yogis.

Be sure to bring a mat, water and hand towel. If attendees don’t have a mat, a limited supply will be available.

The Alpaca Yoga class is free and open to the first 50 participants to arrive. To reserve a spot, visit www.fiberextravaganza.com.

Free up your time after your class because the alpacas will be available to meet again at the show’s free alpaca selfie booth. Inside, you will find: