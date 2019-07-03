Wilson County Fair announces Give-A-Way prizes

Last week, officials of the Wilson County Fair announced the 2019 Wilson County Fair Great Giveaway. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to win $1,000 in cash five nights of the fair. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, one lucky winner will choose between seven different prizes.

“We are very excited about the 2019 offering for the fair,” said Jonathan Harrison, member of the fair’s Great Give-A-Way Committee. “Fairgoers will have the opportunity to choose between a selection of vehicles and tractors with implements. Someone is going to drive away with one of these spectacular choices.”

The Great Give-A-Way line-up includes the following provided by local dealerships: Chevrolet Equinox (Wilson County Motors); Jeep Renegade (Rockie Williams Premier); Ford Escape (Bates Ford); Hyundai Kona (Wilson County Hyundai), John Deere 1025R Tractor w/loader, backhoe, box blade and trailer (Tri-Green Equipment), Mahindra 1635 SHT Tractor 4WD w/loader, box blade and rotary cutter (K2 Agriculture & Turf) and a Kubota L3901DT Tractor w/loader, box blade, rotary cutter and trailer (Absolute Kubota).

“These local dealerships are offering seven outstanding new choices for the 2019 Wilson County Fair,” said Harrison.

Officials also said they have great support from their sponsors for the 2019 Great Give-A-Way. Eighty-three local businesses made the commitment to sponsor the annual event.

“We are pleased by our local businesses stepping up to the plate to be part of the Great Give-A-Way,” said Harrison. “These organizations want to be part of something successful, like the fair and the Great Give-A-Way. It’s an opportunity to give back to the community. We owe a great deal of gratitude to these sponsors for making this possible again in 2019.”

Tickets will be available at these 83 businesses beginning in early July. The vehicles and tractors will be displayed at these businesses until fair time in August. A complete listing of the 83 sponsors will appear in local newspaper advertising, on the fair website at www.wilsoncountyfair.net, or one can contact the Wilson County Fair Office at 615-443-2626.

“Our Great Give-A-Way Committee has taken the theme of ‘A Grand Celebration at the 2019 Wilson County Fair’ very seriously,” said Randall Clemons, president of Wilson County Promotions, sponsor of the Wilson County Fair. “When one looks over the list of give-a-way sponsors, the amount of cash to be given away and the seven choices for the Tuesday Night Great Give-A-Way, this committee has put together another great venue for fairgoers in 2019. We hope that many folks from Wilson and our surrounding counties will take part in our fair.”