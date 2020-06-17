Wilson County Fair livestock shows to take place

The Wilson County Fair livestock shows will take place Aug. 13-23, 2020. Livestock shows are important for youth and agriculture’s future. | Photo submitted

The Wilson County Fair livestock shows will go on as planned for the 2020 season at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Aug. 13-23. Details about the various livestock shows can be found at www.wilsoncountyfair.net.

Agriculture Education and the Birthing Barn will also have horses, pigs, goats, sheep and cattle who are scheduled to give birth during these dates. These committees are working hard, and we are looking forward to the shows in August.

This year’s traditional Wilson County Fair will not take place in 2020, but exhibits, competitions, pageants and entertainment that are normally held will return in 2021.

Safety of the Wilson County Fair’s volunteers, participants, visitors and community remains the highest priority. Taking specific direction from the Tennessee Pledge (Guidelines for attractions, large venues and large community events) and encouraging people to follow the guidelines, they think events can be conducted successfully. There will be signage posted asking visitors to follow the guidelines of social distancing 6 feet apart, wearing masks and washing hands more frequently.

Fair officials believe youth and agriculture education are very important to the Fair’s future, and they want to support the young livestock exhibitors during this time. Normally this time of year, 4-H and FFA youth are preparing to showcase their livestock they have purchased or acquired at livestock shows. With many shows canceling, these youth are left wondering how they will showcase and perhaps market the animals they’ve been raising for months.

Many kids who are involved with youth livestock and agriculture programs gain entrepreneurship skills, learn responsibility, gain self-confidence, learn social skills, competition skills and the care and development of livestock. This activity helps prepare youth to become future productive members of society. This is why officials feel it is so important for youth and the community to have the Wilson County Fair livestock shows in 2020.