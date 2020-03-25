Wilson County Fair makes plans for 2020

Wilson County Fair officials recently announced that the theme for the 2020 Fair, which runs Aug. 13-22, will be “Honoring Hometown Heroes.” They said that this year, in the midst of the tornado aftermath and COVID-19, is a great year to honor heroes. Heroes put their lives on the line every day to help the community, and the Wilson County Fair wants to bring awareness to that and honor them in this small way. Heroes will include military, law enforcement, first responders, medical and farmers, just to name a few. Every day of the Fair will be a celebration of all the hometown heroes.

The Fair will be extended to 10 days starting in 2020, which means the Fair will open on Thursday, Aug. 13 and go through Saturday, Aug. 22. The extra day will allow Fairgoers another day to enjoy the events and activities, and Fair officials hope that this will help spread out the number of people who attend on Fridays and Saturdays. Planning is currently being done to update the Fair schedule to reflect the addition of the new day.

As the largest county fair in Tennessee, they take pride in being Tennessee’s Largest Outdoor Classroom. The Wilson County Fair maintains focus on family fun, entertainment and agriculture experiences for all. This year they will celebrate the “Year of Beef” as the agriculture commodity focus. Fair Board President Randall Clemons said the Wilson County Fair is an Agriculture Fair and Agriculture is what feeds us, clothes us, and shelters us and they want Fairgoers to learn this at the Fair. They spotlight a different commodity each year to educate and highlight the importance of agriculture in everyone’s lives, and they continue to keep this as a high priority. People must know that their food comes from the farms, and the farmers are the reason there is food to eat on their tables.

Mid-South Ford Dealers will again be the title sponsor for the Wilson County Fair. President Clemons said, “We want to thank Ford for their continued support and all they do for the Wilson County Fair. We are planning for this year to be a great Fair.”

More information will be shared in the weeks ahead about the 2020 Wilson County Fair. If interested, think of ways to participate, get entries ready, and visit www.wilsoncountyfair.net.