Wilson County Fair tickets now available for purchase

Officials want fair-goers to get ready to have a “Wooly” Good Time at the 2019 Wilson County Fair. With nine days of rides, fun, fair food, there will be so much to see and do. It can’t all be seen in one visit. Fair officials will host a Grand Celebration at this year’s fair as they celebrate many milestones in the community.

The 2019 Wilson County Fair is just around the corner and the excitement is building. The volunteers are working hard finalizing plans and getting the events ready. Fair catalogs will be delivered the week of July 15. Check out the fair catalog and the fair’s website for a complete list.

Fair officials hope all Wilson County residents are preparing their items for entry. Whether it is flowers or vegetables you have grown or a pieced quilt or interesting photo, they want to see your entries. The more entries they have, the better the fair will be.

Tickets to the fair are on sale now online and at the Wilson County Fair Office. Season, Mega Tickets and Euro Slide Tickets will be available at local banks after July 4. There are a lot of special deals this year and they don’t want you to miss out.

Regular admission tickets during the fair are: $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, children 5 and under are free. Season Tickets are $45 and good for admission on all nine days of the fair, which is a $108 value. Tickets are available online (convenience fee applies) at www.wilsoncountyfair.net.

Wilson County Fair is also offering special deals for a limited time:

Opening Day Celebration Special (Friday, Aug. 16, 2019): Half Price Admission — $6 for ages 13 and up, $3 for ages 6-12, age 5 and under free. Admission tickets can be purchased online or at the fair.

Opening Day Ride Special (Friday, Aug. 16, 2019): $1 ticket per ride (must purchase $10 sheet of ride tickets). Tickets can be purchased at the Carnival Ticket Booths.

Mega Tickets: (includes one gate admission and ride armband — good for one day only) Mega Tickets can be purchased online for $25 if purchased by Aug. 15. These tickets will not be available after this date. This is a two-part ticket and does not include the Euro Slide.

Euro Slide Tickets: $5 each or three for $10 and is a separate ticket from the ride armbands. The Euro Slide is a 65-foot-tall slide with seven lanes of fun. It will only be playing at a limited number of fairs in the United States this year.

Visit the Wilson County Fair website at www.wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.