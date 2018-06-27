Wilson County Fair to offer new rides

Wilson County Fair officials recently announced that Reithoffer Shows will provide carnival rides for this year’s fair.

Reithoffer is the oldest traveling carnival company and only five generational family-owned and operated shows. It has some of the largest, most modern inventory and unique, one-of-a-kind rides in America. Though Reithoffer has been in business since 1896, this is its first time in Tennessee.

The midway will be larger this year, with an expanded Kiddie Land area and more rides for visitors.

Reithoffer Shows is regarded as one of the top carnivals to have spectacular rides. There will be more than 50 rides including two roller coasters and the Euro Slide, a brand new ride from Italy that is 65 feet tall and seven lanes of fun. It is the largest portable slide in the United States and will only be featured at four fairs in 2018: Lebanon, TN; Albuquerque, NM; Perry, GA; and Dothan, AL.

Reithoffer Shows will be bringing 23 Kiddie Rides, 18 Major Rides, and 14 Spectacular Rides with nine being Super Spectacular Rides. There will be more shade in the Kiddie Land area. and Reithoffer Shows is bringing 100 new park benches for more seating.

To learn more about the fair and discounts that will be offered, visit wilsoncountyfair.net.

A Mega Ticket can be purchased for $25 and will be cover admission to the fair and a ride armband good for any of the nine days of the fair. The Mega Tickets are only offered for a limited time and will not be available during the fair.

The Euro Slide is a separate ticketed ride for $5 that can be purchased on the website or during the Fair. This ride is not included with the armband rides.

The Wilson County Fair will take place Aug. 17-25 at the Fairgrounds in Lebanon.