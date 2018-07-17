Wilson County Fair to open next month

The Wilson County Fair is back, so mark your calendars for Aug. 17-25. Gates will open 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17.

Ford and the Middle Tennessee Ford Dealers are the presenting sponsor of the 2018 Wilson County Fair. Ford has been the presenting sponsor for many years and fair officials appreciate all they do.

The Wilson County Fair will celebrate “mAGic Memories” with the addition of a new barn located between the Poultry Barn and the Fiddlers Grove Picnic Pavilion. Fair officials would like to thank Farm Credit Services Mid-America and Wilson County Promotions for funding the cost for this new barn. The barn will house old wagons and equipment. This has been a dream for many years and they are pleased to make this dream a reality with the help of many people.

There will be a committee formed to handle the items that will be housed in the new barn and to collect and write the stories that will go with each piece. There will be a dedication for this new addition on Friday night, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

When attendees go to the Fair this year, they will see new fencing at the Sparta Pike entrance, split rail fencing in Fiddlers Grove and the new barn area where there will be extra entertainment like storytelling and music throughout the Fair.

Much of the carnival midway has been resurfaced for the new carnival and the expansion of Kiddie Land where there will be more shade and benches for people to rest and visit.

The Fair also will be celebrating 100 Years of the John Deere Tractor. There are many activities planned for this celebration with the opening and closing parades, an exhibit of tractors since the 1920s and a fun day in the dirt, where people can drive a John Deere Tractor and try out some of the equipment on the last Saturday, Aug. 25.

Fair officials would also like to thank Tony Bates and Bates Ford for their sponsorship of two nights of concerts with the Jimmy Bowen Band opening for Ronnie Milsap on Monday night, Aug. 20, and Buddy Jewell opening for Confederate Railroad on Tuesday night, Aug. 21.

Concerts will be held in the large covered arena and there will be plenty of seating for everyone. Both concerts are included in the price of admission to the Fair.

Officials are excited and looking forward to everyone visiting the Fair. They know this is going to be a great Fair with so much to see and do, that it cannot all be seen one visit.