Wilson County Fair to present ‘A Grand Celebration’

Officials are working hard to get ready for the 2019 Wilson County Fair, which runs Aug. 16-24. The gates will open Friday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.

The Wilson County Fair will be “A Grand Celebration!” and many improvements are being made throughout the Fairgrounds. The Turner Evans building and the Pop Smartt Barn, as well as the former Poultry and Rabbit barn, will be barn red at Fair time.

The former Poultry and Rabbit barn will be the Ag Venture Barn and the Pop Smartt Barn will be the new home for the rabbit and poultry shows. The Ag Venture Barn is also being refreshed with new educational agricultural exhibits that include many interactive activities as well as an inflatable corn maze, dairy parlor, ag simulator and more.

Additions are also being made to the newest barn, the Heritage Barn. More antique tools and equipment are being displayed on the walls covered with barn wood and tin. The upstairs area truly depicts a homestead area from days gone by. Kitchen and bedroom areas are two of the highlights in the barn loft.

When visitors go to the Fair this year, they will see new white fencing, a newly paved midway area, a new road in Kiddie Land and a paved road for the livestock entrance and perimeter road. New lighting is also being added in the Farm Equipment area, Fiddlers Grove, Kiddie Land and the Mutton Busting area.

Fiber optic cabling has been installed to the Livestock Campus. This enhanced technology will support the live streaming of animal births in the Birthing Area. Viewers from around the world can join the Fair online to learn more about horses, pigs, goats, cattle and sheep.