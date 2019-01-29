Wilson County Fair wins Premier Fair

The Wilson County Fair continued its winning ways at this year’s Tennessee Association of Fairs (TAF) Convention, bringing home the Premier Fair Award in the AAA Division for the 2018 Fair.

Wilson County also garnered six first place awards and the Golden Needle Award in the Showcase of Fairs Competitive Exhibits, as well as several second and third place awards.

Wilson County’s 2018 Fairest of the Fair Addison Grace Oakley competed with other young women representing fairs across the state of Tennessee, placing in the Top 10.

“We were very pleased this year,” Helen McPeak, Wilson County Fair executive director, said of the awards received. “Addison did a wonderful job and represented Wilson County with grace and was a true ambassador for Wilson County.”

“The Fair is all about agriculture, fun and putting smiles on people’s faces,” McPeak added. “We have over 1,000 volunteers who contribute to making that happen at the Wilson County Fair, and it truly is a showcase of our community. It’s the one time that everybody in our county comes together.”

Wilson County’s fair is also ranked No. 30 on the Top 50 Fairs in the Nation listing compiled by carnivalwarehouse.com, and Reithoffer Shows, which provides the midway rides, is ranked No. 5 in the nation by the same organization.

First place awards in the Showcase included the digital scrapbook; pieced quilt – machine pieced/machine quilted; pieced quilt – hand pieced/machine quilted; free standing fair display; table top fair display; and Power Point. The hand pieced/machined quilted quilt, entered by Joyce Robinson, won the top quilting award – the Golden Needle.

Second place was received for the fair poster, Pick TN Products exhibit and Best Fair Theme Display. Third place was awarded for the Premium Book (Fair Catalog) in the AAA/Regional Division, AAA Division scrapbook and for video.

Premier Fair is presented in three categories: Division A for counties with a population under 21,000; AA Division for counties with a population of 21,000 to 47,000, and AAA Division for fairs in counties with a population of more than 47,000.

Trousdale County won Premier Fair in Division A while Rhea County won in Division AA.

Wilson County will also be represented on the TAF Board of Directors with McPeak being elected to serve as a Middle Tennessee director for a three-year term.