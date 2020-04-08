Wilson County hires new Expo Center marketing director

Gayle Hibbert

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto recently selected Gayle Hibbert as the new Marketing Director of the Wilson County Expo Center. The County received 23 applications. Upon review of the applications, a committee selected four applicants for interview the week of March 16. After completion of interviews, the committee recommended Gayle Hibbert be hired as the next Marketing Director of the Wilson County Expo Center.

Hibbert is graduate of the University of Colorado with a B.A. in communications. Previously employed with Haverty’s as a Sales Specialist, she has over eight years of experience as both a Marketing and Event Director. A native of Washington state, Hibbert has resided in Lebanon, permanently, since 2017.

“Ms. Hibbert represented herself well during her interview and presented impeccable references. She is eager to begin her duties and I believe she will be an asset to Wilson County,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “I’d like to say thank you to the committee for their hard work, especially under the circumstances we have faced the past few weeks. Also, thank you to those who applied and interviewed for the position. I feel that everyone worked well through the hurdles we were presented, and I appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Hibbert will begin her duties as Expo Marketing Director on May 4.

“I am very grateful that my intentional search for a role to serve my Wilson County home led me to this opportunity as the Marketing Director for the Expo Center,” said Hibbert. “I look forward to working toward making a meaningful impact and contributing to the dynamic growth and development of the Expo Center and our community.”