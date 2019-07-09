Wilson County Mayor’s office assists local foundation

Pictured left to right: Erin Rheinscheld, Mayor Randall Hutto, Julia Stranahan and Katherine Stranahan. | Photo submitted

The Wilson County Mayor’s office recently became a drop-off location for “Catherine’s Orchestra.”

Catherine’s Orchestra is a foundation created in memory of Lebanon High School band student Catherine Batcheler. Catherine was a member of the Class of 2019. She was passionate about band and the opportunities music programs provided all students.

Though Catherine sadly passed away in 2017, her determination lives on through the members of Catherine’s Orchestra and their mission: To provide musical opportunities through acquisition of instruments, instrument repairs, extracurricular lessons, mentorship, or required school participation funds for students who express desire to participate in a music education program but are unable to fulfill their potential because of financial barriers.

The Mayor’s office gladly agreed to serve as an instrument drop-off location for this cause. If you have an instrument you no longer use and would like to donate it, bring it by their office.

All donated instruments are given, free of charge, to school music programs and students in need.