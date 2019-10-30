Wilson County names new Veterans Service Officer

ZaBrina Seay was recently hired as the newest Veterans Service Officer for Wilson County. She assumed her duties on Oct. 16.

Following the resignation of former VSO, Michael McPherson, Wilson County began accepting applications for the position. The interview panel graded the applicants and narrowed it down to five candidates for first round interviews. After the first round, the panel selected three individuals to make presentations to the veterans’ organization groups. At the conclusion of the presentations, the veterans’ organizations members who attend the presentations were asked to vote, by paper ballot, for their choice of VSO.

The candidates, then, interviewed with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Human Resources Director Von Barr. Afterwards, Mayor Hutto reached out to the commissioners who had attended the presentations, veterans’ organization leaders and the Veterans Office staff for their comments regarding the presentations.

After much consideration, Seay was named as the next VSO. She will attend VSO training in Franklin Nov. 19-20 to complete her certification.

“The hiring process for a position such as this takes much time and consideration,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our interview panel. Thank you to everyone who applied and was also able to attend the interview presentations. During her interview and presentation, Ms. Seay presented herself professionally, was detailed and organized. We look forward to working with ZaBrina and have the highest of expectations for her and the Veterans Service Office.”

Retired Lieutenant Colonel ZaBrina Seay chose to come back home to live in Wilson County after proudly serving and protecting our great nation for 20 honorable years. She describes herself as “a soldier for life” because she is committed to a lifetime of service to our military, our nation and our community. Seay has a passion for helping veterans and their families and she feels like this position will allow her to continue to walk in her purpose by serving and honoring Wilson County’s elite Veteran’s Alumni Network, our Patriots.

Growing up in Wilson County, ZaBrina Seay’s family has been influential in her work ethic, hence her drive to serve her country and community. She hails from a military family including her father, William Seay, who retired from the Army with over 20 years of service; brother, Lorenzo Seay, served eight years in the Marines; aunt, Elizabeth Henderson, who retired from the Army with over 20 years of service and is currently in the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home-Murfreesboro.

Seay possesses the leadership attributes, organizational skills, objectivity, experience and vision necessary to ensure the Wilson County Veterans Office and Veterans Museum will become the center of gravity for “Everything Veterans” in Wilson County. After actively serving 20 years in the military, deploying in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom and personally dealing with Veterans Affairs, this position is a natural fit for her. She understands veterans and she has been through the VA process which makes her well-suited to assist veterans with their claims.

Seay graduated from Lebanon High School and earned a B.S. in Biology from Xavier University of Louisiana. She received her commission from Tulane University, Army ROTC in 1994. She is currently enrolled in a Master of Arts in Education Administration program with Touro University International. She has three daughters, two of which are God-given children, and one son.