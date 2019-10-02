Wilson County receives Highway Safety Grants

Five Highway Safety Grants were recently awarded to promote public safety on Wilson County roads and to curb drunk driving.

Over 335 federal grants exceeding $20 million in total have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee. Approximately $2 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.

The Wilson County grants include:

$46,100 to the Lebanon Police Department for Police Traffic Services

$5,000 to the Mt. Juliet Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement

$46,200 to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association for Safe Communities

$5,000 to the Watertown Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement

$22,000 to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement

“I am very pleased that we have been able to secure these highway safety grants to help make our roads safer,” said State Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon). “I also appreciate all the hard work that our local officials have done in helping us to receive these funds.”

The grant awards will be disbursed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO).

“Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, District Attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” said Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Vic Donoho. “Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.”