Wilson County recognized for Aging Services

(Pictured left to right) Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Laura Headley; The Pavilion, Victoria Harrison; Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto; L4Lifestyles CMO, Heather Saddler; Administrative Assistant Susan Shaw. | Photo submitted

On Sept. 25, mayors and county executives from across Middle Tennessee came together to honor local governments in the mid-state for excellence in public service at the annual awards ceremony of the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC or Regional Council). Wilson County was recognized for excellence in Aging Services with the Seminar Series: Aging Matters.

The Regional Council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the Tennessee General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area.

Each year, GNRC honors its membership and partners with two types of awards. Grand awards, named after influential leaders throughout GNRC’s history, are presented to individuals or organizations for demonstrated leadership on a regional scale. The Excellence in Local Government awards recognize county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region. This year, GNRC presented 19 local government awards.

This award honors the Wilson County Seminar Series: Aging Matters, which addresses questions and issues faced by older adults and their caregivers during lunch-and-learn seminars. This series has included sessions about Alzheimer’s, financial fraud and decluttering and seeks to engage older adults, their caregivers, and anyone experiencing life changes in the county.

“The work being done by the local communities and professionals working for citizens across Middle Tennessee is inspiring,” said Michael Skipper, executive director for GNRC. “It is an honor to highlight their hard work and share these best practices with the rest of the region.”