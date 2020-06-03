Wilson County School Board adds adult learning program back to budget

(Photo courtesy of WCS)

The Wilson County Board of Education held a special called meeting on May 28 to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. In the meeting, the board approved a memo that brought the adult education programs of Wilson County back into the budget.

At the start of the meeting, Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said that the adult education programs in Wilson County, which include the adult high school and GED programs, were reconfigured and put back into the general purpose school fund at the request of the education and budget committees.

Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall explained that the budget was reconfigured in a way that could fund the adult high school and GED programs for the 2020-2021 school year.

Hall said they were not recommending any cuts; rather, the budget committee retirement rates have changed from 13.72% to 9.15%. Hall said they budgeted for the 13.72% rate anyway, but have now adjusted it for the 2019-2020 estimates, allowing funds to roll over to the fund balance. If approved, he said, the budget would be balanced.

The budget will need to be approved by the Wilson County Commission at its June 15 meeting.