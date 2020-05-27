Wilson County Schools announce graduation dates

Wilson County Schools last week announced graduation plans for the district’s high schools.

Principals from the four high schools collaborated and strategized to create a plan that would accommodate a traditional graduation ceremony under the current circumstances. Restrictions and modifications have been put in place that would comply with current state health guidelines.

The updated plan significantly reduces student and family volume and allows for the rescheduled June graduation dates to commence.

Following this new proposed plan, Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright was in agreement that the plan could proceed with the added safeguards and restrictions.

Below are the finalized Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies dates and times for Wilson County Schools.

Lebanon High School will conduct two ceremonies on Tuesday, June 16, on its football field. Students with last names that start with the letters A-K will graduate at 4 p.m., and students with last names starting with the letters L-Z will graduate at 8 p.m. Each graduate will get four tickets and one parking pass.

Mt. Juliet High School will conduct two ceremonies on Thursday, June 18, on its football field. Students with last names that start with the letters A-M will graduate at 10 a.m., and students with last names starting with the letters N-Z will graduate at 2 p.m. Each graduate will get four tickets and one parking pass.

Watertown High School will conduct one ceremony on Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. on its football field. Each graduate will get four tickets.

Wilson Central High School will conduct two ceremonies on Friday, June 19, on its football field. Students with last names that start with the letters A-L will graduate at 4 p.m., and students with last names starting with the letters M-Z will graduate at 8 p.m. Each graduate will get four tickets.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place during these ceremonies for students and guests.

In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies would be moved to school gyms. If that happens, guest tickets per graduate would be reduced from four to two.

Principals from each high school have been, and will continue to be, in contact with seniors and their families for any additional instructions and guidelines.