Wilson County Schools Director receives contract extension

The Wilson County Board of Education voted to extend Director of Schools Donna Wright’s contract for an additional year in a meeting Monday night. The extension, which was approved 5-2, allows Wright to remain in her position through 2021.

Wright has served as Wilson County Director of Schools since July 2014. Prior to her arrival in Wilson County, she spent more than three decades working in education as a teacher, principal, administrator and assistant superintendent.

Her impact on Wilson County Schools continues to produce positive results in the classroom and the Wilson County education community. In addition to her many awards and achievements, she was named Superintendent of the Year for 2019 by the Mid-Cumberland Region of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.