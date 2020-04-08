Wilson County Schools graduation ceremonies postponed

Wilson County Schools has postponed all graduation ceremonies in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The district will honor seniors for their graduation achievements at a later date.

In a statement released Monday, WCS said all previously scheduled graduation ceremonies were postponed until further notice due to widespread concerns involving COVID-19 and the unknown long-term safe health and well-being activities that would be permitted.

“This decision was a very difficult one to make, but it is the most responsible course of action at this time,” the statement read.

Some schools had scheduled graduation ceremonies at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center. The district also mentioned that other ceremonies, including MTSU’s spring commencement in May, have also been postponed.

“Graduation ceremonies are a time of celebration,” the statement continued. “The current pandemic guidelines and trends in place would make it practically impossible to plan and honor our seniors the way we’d hoped in May. Individuals and their families’ health and safety was the first priority in making this decision.”

The district said the timeframe for releasing information on new ceremony dates and locations is unknown at this time. That information will be based on safe health guidance issued at the national and state levels.