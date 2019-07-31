Wilson County Schools hosts Digital Consortium

Superintendents and other school system leaders who are committed to expanding dynamic digital environments in our classrooms met at Wilson County Schools in Lebanon, July 25-27, for the second Digital Consortium meeting of the year.

The summer gathering was hosted by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, in partnership with Microsoft. This marks the fourth year of AASA’s Digital Consortium.

The purpose of the consortium is to support school district administrators as they scale successful models in support of engaging, effective learning experiences using digital media in order to be the leading national voice for digital innovation in our nation’s public schools.

“Through the tireless work of our members, the AASA Digital Consortium is creating a positive culture to impact the learning and growing underway in our schools,” said Mort Sherman, associate executive director, leadership network, AASA. “We are thrilled to convene at Wilson County Schools and engage with our colleagues, who are 100-percent committed to this work. We are grateful to Donna Wright and her staff for hosting us, as well as Microsoft for supporting this initiative.”

“Since the very beginning of the Digital Consortium, we’ve seen an ‘explosion’ of digital learning environments created by members of this group who have gone full speed ahead at creating successful models of digital learning on behalf of their students,” said Donna Wright, director of Wilson County Schools. “The consortium is full of superintendents and other administrators sharing best practices about what is working for them in their particular communities. I am proud that Wilson County Schools [served] as host district.”

Focus areas during the meeting included innovation in schools, instructional technology and industry partnerships. Visits took place at Green Hill High School and Gladeville Middle School. Maria Potenza from Microsoft.

“The AASA Digital Consortium is important for our country because it provides a platform for like-minded public education leaders to create a framework built around sharing ideas and serving as ‘critical friends’ so we can challenge one another and put practices into place in our systems that allow for replication and improvement of learning for all students,” said Mike Lubelfeld, superintendent, North Shore (Ill.) School District 112.

Earlier this year, Digital Consortium superintendents and other administrators visited Pennsylvania’s Ephrata Area Schools, where attendees learned about how technology has become an integral part of teaching and learning in a district.