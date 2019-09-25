Wilson County schools promote National Voter Registration Day

On Sept. 24, 2019, Wilson County High Schools joined with thousands of other schools and groups across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day. The schools in partnership with the Wilson County Election Commission were promoting voter registration to students that will be eligible to vote in the 2020 elections.

National Voter Registration Day has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and the National Association of Election Officials (The Election Center). The goal of this one day is to bring awareness to registering to vote and to help eligible voters participate in the electoral process.

“Wilson County has elections coming up in March, August and November of 2020, we want to make sure anyone who is eligible and wants to vote has their voter registration up to date and has a good voting experience during Early Voting or on Election Day,” said Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren.

To register to vote you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old on or before Election Day, a resident of Tennessee and have not been convicted of a felony, or, if convicted have had your rights restored. Registration in Tennessee is by county, so moving from one county to another requires you to register in the new county to be eligible to vote.

Voters who have moved to Wilson County from another county or state must register to vote. Unlike a Tennessee Driver’s License, voter registrations do not transfer from county to county. Moving within Wilson County does not require a new registration but requires changing your address with the Election Commission. Who and what you are eligible to vote for is determined by where you live. Wilson County has 25 County Commission Districts, seven School Board Zones, three cities, two State Representative districts and other districts that are determined by your address.

Registering to vote is easy and may be accomplished in many ways. The safest way to register or change your address is online at GoVoteTN.org. It only takes a few minutes, is secure and can be done at your convenience. Registration forms can be found at most government offices, public libraries, the Department of Safety, Human Services, online at WilsonVotes.com and at the Election Commission office at 203 East Main St. in Lebanon.

Being prepared to vote will alleviate delays at Early Voting or on Election day. Voters can check the status of their registration at www.WilsonVotes.com and may contact the Election Commission with any questions. The 2020 elections will again have multiple Early Voting locations and on Election Day voters will be able to vote at the most convenient polling place for them.

To learn more about elections, voting and how to become involved with Wilson County elections contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or online at www.Wilsonelections.com.