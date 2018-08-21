Wilson County Schools receives highest score on state assessment

The Tennessee Department of Education recently released the statewide results of the Value-Added Assessment System, and Wilson County Schools was give a Level 5 score, the highest score given by the state.
The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, also known as TVASS, measures the impact schools have on their students’ academic growth and progress from one year to the next. Out of the state’s 147 school districts, only 59 received a Level 5 growth score.
Director of Wilson County Schools, Dr. Donna Wright, said this is a goal the district has been working toward for years,
“Our students, educators, and administrators are to be commended for their hard work and dedication to excellence,” said Wright. “Things like this don’t just happen by accident.”
In addition to the overall Level 5 designation, each school received an individual TVASS score. Sixteen out of district’s 21 schools received a score of Level 3, or above, with every high school in the county receiving a Level 5 score. It’s worth mentioning that just three years ago, the district was ranked at Level 1.
Nine Wilson County Schools scored a Level 5, including: Lebanon, Mt. Juliet High, Watertown, Wilson Central, West Wilson, Southside, Elzie Patton, West, and W.A. Wright.
According to the 2017-2018 TNReady results, Wilson County Schools is ranked among the Top 10 school districts in the state for literacy in grades 3-5. The district’s high school science scores are also ranked among the Top 10 districts statewide for achievement.
“These results should be celebrated by the entire community,” said Wright. “This is a testament to everything that’s possible in Wilson County.”
District Highlights (Statewide growth index comparison)
- 4th grade Math ranked 2nd in the state
- English III ranked 2nd in the state
- English II ranked 6th in the state
- Algebra II ranked 9th in the state
- Chemistry ranked 9th in the state
- 4th grade English Language Arts ranked 12th in the state
- 5th grade English Language Arts ranked 15th in the state
Individual School Highlights (Statewide growth index comparison)
- Juliet High School ranked 1st in Chemistry
- Watertown High School ranked 3rd in English II
- Lebanon High School ranked 3rd in English III
- Watertown High School ranked 4th in Chemistry
- Juliet High School ranked 5th in Algebra II
- Juliet Middle School ranked 22nd in 6th Grade Science
- Lebanon High School ranked 23rd in English II
- Watertown High School ranked 23rd in English III
- Watertown High School ranked 23rd in Geometry
- Lebanon High School ranked 27th in Algebra II
- West Elementary ranked 27th in 4th grade Math
- Juliet High School ranked 30th in Geometry
- Southside ranked 31st in 8th grade Science
- Elzie D. Patton ranked 34th in 4th grade Math
- Wilson Central High School ranked 35th in English III
(Statewide Achievement Comparison)
- Lakeview Elementary ranked 2nd in grades 3-5 Science
- Juliet High School ranked 11th in High School Science
- Juliet Middle School ranked 26th in grades 6-8 Science
- Juliet High School ranked 28th in High School Math
- Lakeview Elementary ranked 32th in grades 3-5 English Language Arts and Social Studies
- Juliet High School ranked 34th in High School English
- Watertown High School ranked 35th in High School Science
