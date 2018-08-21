Wilson County Schools receives highest score on state assessment

The Tennessee Department of Education recently released the statewide results of the Value-Added Assessment System, and Wilson County Schools was give a Level 5 score, the highest score given by the state.

The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, also known as TVASS, measures the impact schools have on their students’ academic growth and progress from one year to the next. Out of the state’s 147 school districts, only 59 received a Level 5 growth score.

Director of Wilson County Schools, Dr. Donna Wright, said this is a goal the district has been working toward for years,

“Our students, educators, and administrators are to be commended for their hard work and dedication to excellence,” said Wright. “Things like this don’t just happen by accident.”

In addition to the overall Level 5 designation, each school received an individual TVASS score. Sixteen out of district’s 21 schools received a score of Level 3, or above, with every high school in the county receiving a Level 5 score. It’s worth mentioning that just three years ago, the district was ranked at Level 1.

Nine Wilson County Schools scored a Level 5, including: Lebanon, Mt. Juliet High, Watertown, Wilson Central, West Wilson, Southside, Elzie Patton, West, and W.A. Wright.

According to the 2017-2018 TNReady results, Wilson County Schools is ranked among the Top 10 school districts in the state for literacy in grades 3-5. The district’s high school science scores are also ranked among the Top 10 districts statewide for achievement.

“These results should be celebrated by the entire community,” said Wright. “This is a testament to everything that’s possible in Wilson County.”

District Highlights (Statewide growth index comparison)

4 th grade Math ranked 2 nd in the state

grade Math ranked 2 in the state English III ranked 2 nd in the state

in the state English II ranked 6 th in the state

in the state Algebra II ranked 9 th in the state

in the state Chemistry ranked 9 th in the state

in the state 4 th grade English Language Arts ranked 12 th in the state

grade English Language Arts ranked 12 in the state 5th grade English Language Arts ranked 15th in the state

Individual School Highlights (Statewide growth index comparison)

Juliet High School ranked 1 st in Chemistry

in Chemistry Watertown High School ranked 3 rd in English II

in English II Lebanon High School ranked 3 rd in English III

in English III Watertown High School ranked 4 th in Chemistry

in Chemistry Juliet High School ranked 5 th in Algebra II

in Algebra II Juliet Middle School ranked 22 nd in 6 th Grade Science

in 6 Grade Science Lebanon High School ranked 23 rd in English II

in English II Watertown High School ranked 23 rd in English III

in English III Watertown High School ranked 23 rd in Geometry

in Geometry Lebanon High School ranked 27 th in Algebra II

in Algebra II West Elementary ranked 27 th in 4 th grade Math

in 4 grade Math Juliet High School ranked 30 th in Geometry

in Geometry Southside ranked 31 st in 8 th grade Science

in 8 grade Science Elzie D. Patton ranked 34 th in 4 th grade Math

in 4 grade Math Wilson Central High School ranked 35th in English III

(Statewide Achievement Comparison)