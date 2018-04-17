Wilson County Schools receives national award

For the third year in a row, the Center for Digital Education is recognizing Wilson County Schools for its innovative use of technology, both in and out of the classroom.

Since 2005, the Center for Digital Education has been recognizing school boards and districts that set the bar, when it comes utilizing technology in all facets of their day-to-day operations. While the competition is open to every public school district in the country, only 16 districts, with 12,000 students or more, were recognized earlier this month at the National Schools Boards Association’s annual conference.

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) is the leading advocate for public education and supports equity and excellence in public education through school board leadership.

NSBA believes education is a civil right necessary to the dignity and freedom of the American people, and all children should have equal access to an education that maximizes his or her individual potential.

Thomas Gentzel, the NSBA’s Executive Director and CEO, says the districts that are being recognized serve as example for others, looking to streamline their organization through the use of technology.

“School boards are embracing technology initiatives that help them govern more effectively and empower their districts to operate more efficiently,” said Gentzel.

For Wilson County Schools Director, Dr. Donna Wright, the award signifies the great strides that have been made over the past five years.

“School districts that don’t stay current with the latest teaching tools and technology, end up with students who fall behind,” said Wright. “I’m proud to say that, not only is our district better equipped with the technology our students need to succeed, but we also have teachers and administrators who’ve embraced these new tools in ways I could have only imagined. You can have all the technology in the world, and it’s not going to have an impact, unless it’s being used.”