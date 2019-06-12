Wilson County Sheriff’s Office seizes 216 kilos of cocaine

Photo courtesy of WCSO

On May 30, 2019, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department Narcotic Detectives seized more than 475 pounds of cocaine.

Detectives were notified by a business in Mt Juliet that suspicious packages had arrived with no labels. When the detectives arrived, indications of cocaine were present in the packages. A search warrant was obtained to search the boxes and detectives located 216 kilograms of powder cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing for the suspects behind the shipment. Detectives do not believe that the business that alerted law enforcement about the packages are in any way related to the narcotics, therefore it remains anonymous.

“We always encourage everyone that when you see something, say something, and that’s exactly what the business owners did when they received these unlabeled packages that arrived at their facility,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We were able to obtain a search warrant for the packages and located approximately 216 kilos of powder cocaine. The investigation is very active and we will work with our fellow law enforcement agencies to track down those responsible for this large shipment of drugs into our county.”