Wilson County students named Merit Scholarship winners

Today, National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, including two students from Wilson County.

Charles Hopper of Lebanon High School received a National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship, and hopes for a probable career field in cell biology.

Navaneeth Shibu of Wilson Central High School received a National Merit University of Alabama at Birmingham Scholarship, and hopes for a probable career field in oncology.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This year, 167 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 92 private and 75 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced today are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,600 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth over $30 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit$2,500 Scholarships.