Wilson County teachers of the year announced

Wilson County Schools recently announced the winners for each school’s teacher of the year.

The winners this year include the following Mt. Juliet educators:

Delanie Bell of Elzie D. Patton Elementary, Tamara Smartt of Gladeville Elementary, Meredith Biggs of Lakeview Elementary, Crystal Taylor of Mt. Juliet Elementary, Marla Mulliniks of Rutland Elementary, Meghan Giesler of Springdale Elementary, Megan Hamilton of Stoner Creek Elementary, Clarissa Childress of W.A. Wright Elementary, Anita Owens of West Elementary, Amy Wilken of Gladeville Middle, Ashley Serbin of Mt. Juliet Middle, Diane Vaniman of West Wilson Middle, James Peach of Mt. Juliet High, and April Grooms of Wilson Central.

The Wilson County Teacher of the Year will be announced at a banquet in April. In the weeks leading up to the banquet, The Chronicle will feature the teacher from each school in Mt. Juliet nominated for the honor.