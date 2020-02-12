Wilson County Tourism hires new director

The Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently announced the hiring of Jason Johnson as the new Director of Wilson County Tourism. Johnson’s first day as director was Feb. 10, 2020.

Johnson joins the Visit WilCo team after spending more than 10 years with Fulins Asian Cuisine in Mt. Juliet as their Community Relations Manager. It was in this role that he made relationships and partnerships with the businesses and residents of the Mt. Juliet community as well as Fulins’ customers.

Prior to Johnson’s tenure with Fulins, he served as the Marketing and Sales Manager for Hot Spring Spas of Music City. This role allowed Johnson to strengthen his social media, digital marketing, and graphic design skills all over the middle Tennessee region.

Johnson has lived and worked in Wilson County for over 10 years, where he lives with his wife and twin boys. Johnson says his boys “have been raised driving through the Dancing Lights of Christmas, eating funnel cakes at the Wilson County Fair, and playing on the shores of Percy Priest Lake,” and he cannot wait to share those experiences with tourists in Wilson County.