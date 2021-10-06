WILSON, Martha Evelyn Hall

Martha Evelyn Hall Wilson, 81, Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 28. Martha was born in Woodbury, and was the daughter of the late, Grady and Malta Hall. She is survived by: children, Anthony (Treila) Wilson, Bren-da (Jeff) Anderson, Grady (Laura) Wilson and Mitch Wilson; grandchildren, Tony Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Jessica Ashley, Sarah Wilson, Quinton Wilson, Hannah Castle and Olivia Garrett; great-grandchildren, Payton Trull, Ensley-Kate Castle, Halley Ashley and Sutton Wilson.

Funeral services were Sunday, Oct. 3, at Grace United Methodist Church, 2905 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, with Pastor Jeff Streszoff officiating. Interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Ac-tive pallbearers were Tony Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Quinton Wilson, Ronnie Hall, Jeff Hall, Roy Hall and Dennis Hall.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church for the Healing Minis-try. Visitation was Saturday at the funeral home and Sunday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.