Windtree Pines development faces setbacks after meeting

The Board of Commissioners held its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, June 12. One of the items on the agenda, was the second reading of an ordinance to rezone and adopt the 810 Nonaville Road PUD, and preliminary master development plan. This is the planned location of Windtree Pines, a residential unit development.

Many citizens and members of the board have concerns about the effects this development will have on traffic in the area. The intersection of Nonaville Road and Lebanon Road is currently a cause for concern to safety, especially for traffic turning left.

Several solutions have been discussed, including the addition of a roundabout and widened roads to allow for a turn lane. Roundabouts can pose their own set of problems, with limited turning space for larger vehicles and boats. Traffic can will often be slowed, due to a roundabout and this is another reason that it may not be the best option. Results from a local poll, showed that 80 percent of people in the area object to the installation of a roundabout.

After lengthy deliberation, the board did not pass the proposed ordinance with a vote of 2 -3.