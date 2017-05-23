Winford, Dale

Dale Winford, age 56, passed away on May 18, 2017. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Reverend Danny Sellars, is 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers include: Matt Winford, Billy Thorne Jr., Jimbo Thorne, Bobby Stroud, and Eric Taylor. The family extends a special thank you to Cindy Johnson, Dorothy Cox, Kelly King, Sheila Hodge, Shirley Bertram Cottle, and Larry Stroud.

Ms. Winford worked at Cedarcroft Home. She is survived by brother Tommy Winford (Pat), nieces and nephews Teresa Winford, Matthew Winford, and Carlie Winford, great niece and nephew Zoey and Zane Winford, and uncle Calvin Bentley. She is preceded in death by mother Juanita Bentley Winford and father Billy Winford. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 65.444.9393.