Winner of St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced

This year, William Taylor of Sugar Tree, Tenn., saw one of his dreams come true – and it only cost him $100. The winner of Nashville’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was surprised and honored to be one of the hundreds of winners across the country to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Lord have mercy,” said William upon seeing the house for the first time. “We have always given to St. Jude and this year I decided to get a $100 ticket after hearing about the St. Jude Dream Home on Fox 17.”

“We are just speechless,” said his wife Bonnie. “This is such a beautiful home and it does so much good for the kids.”

William and Bonnie often travel to Nashville so William can receive chemotherapy treatment for the lymphoma he has been fighting.

“I know how much it means to these kids because I’m going through it myself,” he said.

Estimated to be valued at $450,000, the single-family home was built by Signature Homes and is located in Jackson Hills in Mt. Juliet. The home is approximately 3,300 square feet and includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, and a custom kids playroom.

Not only does the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefit the new homeowner, but also the patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital who are battling cancer and other deadly diseases.

For the past 27 years, St. Jude has given away more than 480 houses and raised more than $400 million through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign, the largest single-event fundraiser for the hospital. It’s because of programs like this that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

The construction of the home was sponsored by many from the surrounding communities including: WZTV Fox 17, Signature Homes, The BIG 98, Ashley HomeStore, Two Rivers Ford, Crowe LLP and national sponsors, Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.

“We’re excited for the winner, William Taylor, and his wife Bonnie, and pleased that this program has and always will be a win-win for everyone involved,” said Jennifer Gailey, Volunteer Coordinator for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. “Fundraisers like this one allow St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to continue striving to find the answers to save every child with pediatric cancer or other life-threatening diseases through its lifesaving research.”