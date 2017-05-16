Margaret Lucille Winter, age 81, of Hermitage, TN, died May 10, 2017. Mrs. Winter was the daughter of the late, Millard and Louise Perry Arterburn. She was also preceded in death by husband, Lionel Jack Winter; daughter, Debra Kay Gordon and grandchildren, Christopher Michael Lancaster and Lori Ann Parrish.
She is survived by: Sons – William Franklin Parrish and John Dale Winter; Several siblings; eight Grandchildren; 11 Great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 12-3 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Winter, Margaret Lucille
Margaret Lucille Winter, age 81, of Hermitage, TN, died May 10, 2017. Mrs. Winter was the daughter of the late, Millard and Louise Perry Arterburn. She was also preceded in death by husband, Lionel Jack Winter; daughter, Debra Kay Gordon and grandchildren, Christopher Michael Lancaster and Lori Ann Parrish.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.