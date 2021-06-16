WITHERS, Ella Dawn

Ella Dawn Withers, 81, Hermitage, died June 13.

Withers was born in Hermitage and was the daughter of the late, Murry and Mary Frances Gleaves Sharp. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Neil Sharp. Withers was a member of Grace Place.

She is survived by: Husband of 63 years Harold Withers; Sons, Troy (Karen) Withers and Terry (Tammy) Withers; Grandchildren, T.J. (Kellie) Withers, Daniel (Brook) Withers, Michael Withers and Lance With-ers; Great-granddaughter, Brie Withers

Funeral services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Tim Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be T.J. Withers, Daniel Withers, Michael Withers, Lance withers, Keith Black and Shane Sharp.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.