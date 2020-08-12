Woman arrested for aggravated assault in Mt. Juliet

A woman was arrested last week after displaying a weapon at a Mt. Juliet car wash.

Around 7:47 p.m. Aug. 4, Mt. Juliet officers responded to a call from Mister Car Wash near The Paddocks Shopping Center. Police arrested Jessica Simpson, age 35 of Mt. Juliet, for allegedly displaying a gun to workers. She fled the scene but was quickly apprehended.

According to the police report, Simpson approached the workers after the vacuums were cut off due to the business closing for the night. When she was told they would not be turned back on, the workers said she became hostile. They asked her to leave the property multiple times, but she refused.

After a worker said they were going to call 911, Simpson said she would give him a reason to call, according to the report. She then shoved a worker and grabbed a holstered firearm from her vehicle, allegedly saying, “I’ve got this for you.”

When questioned by police, Simpson said she was upset about the vacuums being turned off and admitted to pushing a worker, but she denied brandishing a weapon.

Responding officers viewed video footage from the business’ camera system and reported seeing Simpson “waving the gun in her left hand” before leaving the area, according to the report.

Simpson was charged with aggravated assault and transported to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for booking.