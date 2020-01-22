Woman found shot at Providence apartment complex

Jerald Riggs

A man was arrested Monday after a woman was found shot in the parking lot of a Mt. Juliet apartment complex.

Jerald Riggs, age 26 of Mt. Juliet, was apprehended and booked into the Wilson County Jail after shooting his 48-year-old mother multiple times Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. officers were summoned to the parking lot of Meridian at Providence apartments, at 120 Providence Trail, in regards to a shooting. Officers arrived to find the female victim on the ground in the parking lot, and they immediately began life-saving efforts after discovering numerous gunshot wounds to various parts of her body.

According to police, it was quickly determined who the suspect was; Riggs was spotted nearby and apprehended.

The victim was immediately transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she remains in critical but stable condition. Detectives responded to process the scene, collecting all facts and evidence.

Further investigation revealed that Riggs lived with the victim at the apartment complex, and he confirmed using a small-caliber handgun to shoot the victim multiple times. A nearby witness heard the incident and called police, providing a detailed suspect description.

Detectives obtained a warrant, charging Riggs with Attempted Criminal Homicide. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to evaluate all aspects of the incident.