WOODARD, David Thomas Jr.

David Thomas Woodard, 59, Old Hickory, passed away March 31.

Woodard is survived by: wife of 38 years, Sandee Woodard; father, David Woodard Sr.; mother, Sue Woodard; daughter, Amber (Will) McKee; son, Trey Woodard; brothers, Donny (Lori) Woodard; and Danny (Libby) Woodard; sisters, Shelly (Mike) Baker; Tara (Brian) Lamb; and Ashlee (Donnie) Willis; grand-daughter, Charlotte “Char Char” McKee; numerous nieces and nephews; and all the loving friends at Bridgestone.

Visitation was Saturday, April 3, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Memorial Service was Saturday, April 3, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.