Woodson, William David “Uncle Billy,” age 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 6, 2018. Billy was a native of Nashville and was the son of the late Carl and Ruby Binkley Woodson. He was a 1964 graduate of Donelson High School and was employed as a printer for Rand McNally for 36 years.
Billy was a member of the Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge #642 F&AM and Harvey Freeman Chapter #181 Order of the Eastern Star. For many years, he was very involved in the Mt. Juliet Little League and ran the Mt. Juliet Skate Club. Billy had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time in Florida and was an avid Tennessee Vols fan. He also had a love/hate relationship with Titans football. Billy was a wonderful husband, daddy, PawPaw and a friend to many. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Woodson and Clyde Woodson.
He is survived by: Wife of 49 years – Kitty Woodson; Son – Brandon (Ashley) Woodson; Grandson – Liam Woodson; Mother-in-law – Marie Dingle; Sisters-in-law – Patsy (Gerry) Chessor and Barbara (Harry) Breece; Nieces and nephews – Kevin Woodson, Cary Woodson, Becca Robinson, Michael Breece, Matthew Chessor, and Chelsea Pollard.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Vic Junkurth officiating. Interment will be private. Active pallbearers will be Kevin Woodson, Cary Woodson, Michael Breece, Matthew Chessor, Ernest Watson and Mike Watson.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday (Billy wouldn’t want anyone to miss the College National Championship game) and 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
